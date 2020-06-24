Unoccupied barrack goes up in flames

SIBU: A five-unit unoccupied barrack at Kemuyang Youth Camp was razed to the ground by fire on Monday night.

There was no casualty reported.

The Sungei Merah Fire and Rescue station received a distress call at 11.39pm, and immediately dispatched

13 firefighters on board three fire engines to the scene.

“The fire was already at its height when the firefighters arrived,” a statement from

Sungei Merah Fire and Rescue station said.

The firefighters worked together and managed to bring the fire under control by 1.27am.

About 90 per cent of the barrack was burned down.

Cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.