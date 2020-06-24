Woman jailed, fined over turtle eggs

SANDAKAN: A 53-year-old woman was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment and fined RM800 by the Session’s Court here yesterday for possessing 27 turtle eggs without lawful ownership.

Bahira Juwah was found guilty by Judge Indra Ayub for the offence under Section 40(2)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, punishable under Section 40 (3) of the same Enactment.

The offence carries a maximum punishment of RM50,000 fine or two years’ imprisonment or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, on October 12, 2017, in Jalan Pryer in front of Block 16 in Sandakan town, several enforcement personnel from Sabah Wildlife Department had found Bahira to have in her possession a total of 27 turtle eggs, and she failed to show lawful ownership of the items that are listed as protected animal products.

The Investigating Officer involved in the case was Richard Jaikim, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Lim Sze Chuen.

Bahira paid the fine in full yesterday, and will be sent to the Immigration Department for documentation process after serving her time in prison.