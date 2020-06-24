Youth to initiate virtual parliament sitting July 4-5

SANDAKAN: As Malaysia’s Parliament sitting appears to be on a standstill with no debates or online alternatives during the pandemic, the youth have taken the intiative to prove that a digital parliament can be done.

‘Parlimen Digital’ (Digital Parliament) is an initiative by Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) including Challenger Malaysia, Undi 18, Liga Rakyat Demokratik and United Nations Association Malaysia (UNAM) Youth to show that parliament can be moved online without compromising its function and tradition.

The youth-led initiative will be hosting a virtual parliamentary sitting on July 4 and 5 to propose recommendations to address the economic and health crises in Malaysia especially on policy regarding Covid-19 and its impact.

With applications opened to all Malaysians aged between 15 to 35 years old, it took three weeks for all 222 “Members of Digital Parliament” to be “elected” from nearly 6,300 applicants.

When interviewed about the above initiative, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong said she was excited to see how the youth of Malaysia are coming together to be actively involved in the building of our nation.

“As the youngest female Member of Parliament in Malaysia, and youngest Member of Parliament in Sabah, I’m glad that more youth are engaging positively in politics.

“The importance of knowing our system of governance, our public and policy, vision and direction for a multiracial democratic nation is a crucial part of our nation building.

“Sometimes when I approach youths in Sandakan, some of them do not even know who is the current prime minister or aware of the current political turmoil that we are facing,” added Vivian.

Tang Szu Ching, who is coincidentally the current personal secretary of Vivian, has been chosen among the thousands of applicants to represent P186 Sandakan Parliament ‘digital seat’.

“I’m delighted that she got the opportunity to represent P186 Sandakan, and I will be giving her some tips on how to speak in the parliament. As our 18-year-old will be able to vote in the next general election, they need to know who they are voting for and not follow blindly.

Most of all, they have to know the importance of casting a vote as it is a privilege given to all citizens of Malaysia to decide the future of our nation,” Vivian said.