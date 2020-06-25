Covid-19: 11 straight days without deaths, new cases remaining in single digit today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has continued to record positive developments in the fight against Covid-19, going 11 consecutive days without fatalities and new cases remaining in the single digit today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this meant that the death toll remained at 121, or 1.41 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

“New Covid-19 cases in the country remained at single digit with four cases reported (today), bringing the cumulative figure to 8,600.

“Three of the new cases were imported cases involving Malaysians who were infected overseas. One case was a local transmission involving a Malaysian, from screening of a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Johor,” he said in a statement today.

He said no local transmission was detected among foreigners in the country today.

Two positive cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, and both did not require ventilator support, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of active cases with infectivity is 208 and the patients have been isolated for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry (MOH) has ordered the closure of the hiking area in Bukit Broga, Semenyih following reports that groups of hikers there did not observe social distancing rules.

The closure order, issued under Section 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), will take effect on Saturday, Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the new normal which were frequently stressed by the government would serve as the country’s defence system against the pandemic.

“MOH would like to urge the people not to let their guard down with regard to observing the SOP and the new normal.

“It is hoped that all the efforts we have taken to break the Covid-19 chain of infection will be continued by all levels and strata of society,” he said. – Bernama