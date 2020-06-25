Covid-19: No new positive cases in Sarawak today, 2 recoveries recorded

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, with the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remaining unchanged at 570.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement today said two Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“The total number of recoveries is now 537 persons which accounts for 94.21 per cent out of the overall cases.

“Currently, 16 persons are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state. The state’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 17,” said SDMC.

Based on the statistics released in the statement, seven of those patients are at SGH, while nine more are at the Bintulu Hospital.

None of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nor anyone of them are in need of intubation.

SDMC also disclosed that 31 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, with three of them still waiting for their lab test results.

A total 959 individuals classified as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) are still undergoing quarantine at 13 hotels throughout Sarawak, including 63 who just checked in today.

SDMC also reported that 2,049 premises throughout Sarawak have been checked so far on their compliance with the standard operating procedures under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

A total 751 vehicles were also checked today at six road blocks erected under ‘Op Benteng’ to prevent foreigners from sneaking into Sarawak to avoid further spread of Covid-19.