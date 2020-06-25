Former farm worker faces three murder charges

REMBAU: An Indonesian man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday on three counts of murder.

Former farm worker, Mohamad Rozak Nor, 20, merely nodded in acknowledgment of having understood all the charges read out separately before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei, and no plea was recorded.

He is accused of murdering three of his compatriots, namely Hari Sucipto, 19, Ramdani Sahrul, 20, and Gunawan Pani, 20 at the workers’ quarters of Ladang Chin Fatt, Kampung Gedok, Gemencheh, Tampin between 10.40pm and 11pm, on Dec 5, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty upon conviction. DPP Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

No bail was allowed and the court set July 23 for the submission of documentation and autopsy reports. — Bernama