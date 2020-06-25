Friendliness, openness key to public governance success – minister

KOTA KINABALU: Friendliness and openness are key components towards achieving public governance success as they allow proponents to move forward more easily to help fast track the quest of building a better Malaysia.

To this regard, Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said he maintains friendship and openness with his peers as it helps him grow as a person and mature as a leader.

He said as a Minister and representative of the people, he is bound by duty to provide good leadership to ensure harmony and prosperity for the state and rakyat.

“It is part of our work to make sure Malaysia is in good hands,” he said yesterday when commenting on his discussion with former Perak Exco of Youth and Sports and DAPSY National Chief Howard Lee held at the Ministry’s office in Wisma Muis here, Tuesday.

Phoong said the visit was to enhance friendship and partnership between DAP and Warisan. Among the topics of their discussion were issues relating to youths and sports.

“I would like to thank him for sharing his experience in how he ran the Youth and Sports Ministry in Perak for the last 22 months,” Phoong said, describing their discussion as insightful and valuable.

He hoped to forge closer relationships with other peers to help make Sabah and Malaysia better in future.

Phoong and Lee later visited Warisan Wira Chief-cum-former Home Minister Dato Mohd Azis Jamman who is still recovering in hospital from surgery.

“In victory or defeat, rise or fall, as government or opposition, we stick together. DAPSY along with Wira Warisan will continue breaking their bones in the quest to restore the people’s mandate. This is our promise.

“Let the wave of Malaysia’s revival begin with Sabah, and the light of the people’s victory radiate from Borneo to illuminate the whole of Malaysia,” he said, referring to the unity in the state.