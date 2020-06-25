Headmen asked to report illegal immigrants

MARUDI: Headmen here have been reminded of their responsibility to report any illegal immigrants in their area to the government.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil made the call during a meet the people session at Rumah Buddy Ayai at Sungai Selepin Atas, Bakong recently.

The Marudi assemblyman said this was part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) for Covid-19 in Beluru District.

He presented an RM25,600 minor rural project (MRP) grant to the Rumah Buddy village security and development committee (JKKK), RM5,000 to the Rumah Buddy

women’s bureau, and RM25,000 for tiles for the new longhouse ruai.

Penguang also presented an MRP grant to councillor Peter Sujar for the Rumah Ajan Sujang JKKK.

During the event, which adhered to the RMCO SOP, Tuai Rumah Buddy Ayai and his JKKK handed over their application forms to join the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to Penguang.

They also pledged their support to Penguang and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).