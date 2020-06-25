Hotels not letting guard down as limit for gatherings increased to 250 people

MIRI: The government’s decision to allow social gatherings with up to 250 people starting next month has been met with contrasting reactions from hoteliers here but they agree there is no room for complacency against Covid-19.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Sarawak Chapter vice president John Teo said though the relaxation for social events was certainly good news for hoteliers, he felt people were still wary about large gatherings.

“Even for our hotel, we were supposed to be fully booked for weddings until February next year, but all the customers have cancelled their bookings,” said Teo, who is also the general manager of Meritz Hotel here, when contacted today.

He said people were still afraid to hold events because the country is still not free from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They are afraid that no one will come to their event because people are still afraid to gather in public. So even though the minister has given us the greenlight, people are not rushing to make their bookings.

“Anyway, for us in Sarawak, we still have to wait for our Chief Minister to announce when we can start with social gatherings. Once that is cleared, then we may start taking bookings again,” he added.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had yesterday announced the relaxation on social gatherings, adding however that events must not last more than five hours.

Meanwhile, Grand Palace Hotel general manager Vincent Nonis said the announcement was a shot in the arm for his hotel.

He said they were fine with the 250-people limit and explained that even though a lot of tables can be placed in the hotel’s ballroom, each table would only seat five instead of the normal ten person per table arrangement.

“The tables will have to be placed about two meters away from each other. We can totally accept this. We should always be reminded that the pandemic is not over yet and all SOP (standard operating procedures) needed to be followed,” he said.

Vincent added that he understood the need to have the SOP in place even though it was something very tough for them to do, as it was vital to keep the hotel in business.

“We’ve got previous bookings from people wanting to get married but they have to postpone. Now, we have been receiving calls after calls since the announcement (about social gathering up to 250). People are reconfirming and rescheduling their bookings.

“In fact there was one call we received, where the person cancelled their whole wedding this year,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic was affecting everyone, even those planning to get married.

He added that the hotel has in fact received several bookings for seminars and there were still more similar bookings expected next week.

“But there are some setbacks as well. If we think that the function is going to create some kind of havoc and we may not be able to control the social distancing, we’ve got to decide. I might need to tell my customers to behave themselves or else I may need to call the security to drive them out,” he said laughing at the possibilities.

However, he pointed out that people seemed to be more behaved during this pandemic and some were even more polite than usual. He said this was because they understood the challenges that everyone went through during this difficult time.

“Sometime you see your guest and you start with a ‘hello’ and all that. But now most of them come in and they immediately greet you first. It feels so nice. Maybe they are feeling sorry knowing how we are doing in this pandemic. We had zero business when we shut down from March 18 to May 8,” he said.

Vincent disclosed that they only reopened its restaurant on May 8 and started taking reservations for rooms on May 15.

“One thing I must point out, our staff really persevered and they understood the situation. There was zero income but no one was terminated. Though there was some salary cut during the shutdown, we all stood by each other,” he said, adding that all the hotel staff deserve to be praised.

When the hotel started opening its rooms, Vincent said the occupancy rate was between 30 to 40 per cent and even though it was not high, it was at least something to keep them going.

“I told my staff, I appreciate their understanding and urged them to work hard and get everything going. I think they all understood, because until now nobody left and they are all still working hard,” he said further.