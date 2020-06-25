International youth exchange program in Sabah next year

KOTA KINABALU: An international youth exchange programme, with the theme of “Young People Entrepreneurship Human Capital, Consumerism and Tourism post-Covid-19” is expected to be held in the state next year.

Organised by BEMA Events and Entertainment in cooperation with Sabah Chartered Volunteer Society and Koperasi Pengguna Sabah Berhad, the youth camp is only opening its quota for 1,000 Sabahan youths, while 2,000 other participants are expected to come from other countries.

Sabah Chartered Volunteer Society chairman Prof Dr Benjamin Yapp said about 50 countries are expected to participate in the event for people aged 17 to 40.

“The pandemic has affected day to day life and is slowing down the global economy. It has affected thousands of people, the youths around the globe included.

“That is why we come up with this idea, aiming to develop young people on human capital post Covid-19 pandemic. We want to promote knowledge, skills, talents and creativity for youth development.

“This youth orientation programme will be also encouraging youth social entrepreneurship, empowering young people on leadership, good governance and self reliance,” said Yapp in a press conference yesterday.

He added that the programme, will also engage young people in entrepreneurial development and mutual cooperation on community development and outreach programme.

As it will be held in Sabah, Yapp said it would expose them to wildlife conservation and environmental “green lung” preservation programme on ozone protection.

“Since this youth orientation programme will be organized in Sabah Style, it aims to organise extensive educational excursions and youth scientific research on tropical marine ecosystems, social anthropology, archeology, geology, medieval studies of indigenous tribe of Borneo, climatology, environmental science, biochemistry and also native traditional cultural heritage of Sabah, which formerly known as British North Borneo,” he said.

Among programmes being planned for the 21 days youth camp are international youth forum, cultural folk dance and musical concert, young entrepreneurship and consumerism trade expo, seminar on entrepreneurship, consumerism and tourism, as well as outward bound training and volunteer outreach programme.

Those require additional information on the camp which is expected to be held in June 2021, are welcome to email Yapp at [email protected]