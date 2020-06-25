Kuala Baram buoy shines again after missing light fixture replaced

MIRI: The Sarawak Buoys and Lights Board (LBAS) has replaced a missing light fixture on a buoy in Kuala Baram, which is believed to have been vandalised.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the installation was completed yesterday after the missing light was reported by The Borneo Post last Saturday.

He added that the cost for the installation would be reimbursed by Petronas Carigali-SKO Sarawak Operation as the buoy belonged to them, for the purpose of marking underwater pipelines to ensure safety of navigation.

Lee said, when contacted, that vandalism of sea buoys was not rampant compared to those in rivers.

“(The vandalism) is due to lack of civic mindedness and lack of knowledge that buoys are for their own safety especially during bad weather,” he said.

Thus, he appealed to all shipping and fishing communities to join hands in safe guarding them from vandalism.

“The safety of all seafarers are of paramount importance, besides buoys are costly to install. A complete buoy system including accessories and Automatic Identification System (AIS) cost around RM250,000,” he said.

Lee revealed that spare parts for the buoys are not available locally, and on top of that, it has to be in compliance with the International Association of Marine Aids and Lighthouse Authorities standard.

Last Thursday, a local fisherman urged the authorities to replace the missing light on the buoy which serves as a guide for boats and vessels to enter the Kuala Baram river mouth from the seafront.

Fisherman Abdul Hamid Hassan said the lack of lighting poses a safety hazard for fishermen at night, who risk knocking into the buoy when entering the river mouth.