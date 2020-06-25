LDP: Why allow lion dance, buskers at Api Api Night Market during RMCO?

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chief publicity officer Simon Chin yesterday queried the State Government’s decision to organize lion dance, cultural performances and entertainment by buskers to mark the reopening of the Api Api Night Market during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase.

Chin said he was not against the reopening of the night market this Saturday (June 27) per se as the livelihood of the hawkers had been severely impacted after three months of closure.

However, he was concerned that the performance and entertainment would attract a large crowd.

Chin, who is also the chairman of LDP Likas division, said that in response to Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew’s announcement that the Api Api Night Market would be reopened to the public at 6pm until midnight this Saturday.

The minister also said there would be a lion dance cultural performance by the Sabah Cultural Board dance troupe and entertainment by buskers at 8pm.

While Chin was happy that hawkers could resume operation with the reopening of the night market, he was baffled as to why the authorities organized series of performances in conjunction with the occasion.

“We know that children love to watch lion dance. Having a lion dance at the night market is bound to attract children. How are the authorities going to control the crowd? It is difficult enough to enforce social distancing among adults, much less children.

“And are the singers, dancers and lion dance crew going to put on face mask when they perform?

“How are they going to perform with face mask on? And how risky is it for performers not to wear face mask?”

Chin said he understood artistes and performers were also struggling in these trying times, but it was not the time for public performances or lion dance activities yet.

He said the suspension on the operation of vocal academies, music schools, singing and dance classes, karaoke and entertainment outlets was a sign that public performances should not be held.

“Why did the government organize the cultural performances? Are artistes allowed to perform now? Can the public organize similar activities?”

He said it seemed that the government was encouraging a large turnout by organizing the performances at the Api Api Night Market.

“If that is not the case, why waste public funds on the performances and entertainment?”