MMEA to resume detaining foreign fishing boats encroaching Malaysian waters

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will resume detaining foreign fishing boats encroaching into Malaysian waters from today, after the boats were only driven out during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said 88 foreign boats, especially from Vietnam were expelled from Malaysian waters since the MCO was implemented on March 18 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 involving imported cases.

“When the MCO entered the recovery phase (from June 10), the MMEA decided to resume enforcement action on foreign fishing boats that is detaining them,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

To curb the spread of the pandemic, Mohd Zubil said all foreign fishing boats that were detained would be taken to the nearby islands of Pulau Bidong for the crew to undergo the Covid-19 screening tests.

“If found negative, they will be taken to the jetty for legal action to be taken, while for those who test positive be given treatment until they recover before being prosecuted,” he said.

At the same time, MMEA has suggested to the Fisheries Department to introduce the provisions for corporal punishment on foreign fishermen so that they will be really scared to encroach into Malaysian waters.

“The current penalties which are fines, imprisonment, and forfeiture of boats (to be sunk) doesn’t seem to scare them,” he said.

He said although fines had been raised up to RM6 million for the skipper (tekong) and RM500,000 for the crew found guilty of encroaching the country’s waters, but to date no fine has been imposed because they chose to be jailed between six months to a year.

In order to enhance the control of national waters, Mohd Zubil said the MMEA will acquire three big 83-metre long ships, with the first vessel expected to be handed over to agency by the end of the year.

“This large vessel will be used as the main ship to supply logistics materials to MMEA interceptor boats,” he said.

Mohd Zubil said MMEA had also suggested to the government that the agency be equipped with three Multi Purpose Machinery Ship (MPMS), with an estimated cost of RM1.05 billion, which was capable of being at sea for a month.

“If we have MPMS, the task of controlling the national waters can also be enhanced by using drones, which can do the monitoring before we sent the interceptor boats to detain the fishermen trespassing our waters,” he said. — Bernama