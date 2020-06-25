Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

BINTULU: A 27-year-old motorcyclist perished on Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a pickup truck at KM14 Jalan Tatau-Bintulu.

Tatau police chief DSP Dennis Bunyam identified the deceased as Ajai Merapoh from Rumah Kilut, Sungai Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu.

He said the incident happened around 5.20pm after the pickup truck was believed to have gone out of control and entered the opposite lane where it collided with the victim’s motorcycle.

“The victim was thrown off his bike by the impact and sustained severe head injuries. He died at the scene.

“The pickup truck driver failed to stop after the collision and drove on towards Bintulu,” said Dennis.

He said the pickup truck driver turned up at the police station here yesterday morning to report the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.