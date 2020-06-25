Move to upgrade facilities at Tg Aru beach, park

KOTA KINABALU: Efforts must be made to maintain the cleanliness of Tanjung Aru Beach and Prince Philip Park, and improve existing facilities for the convenience of locals and tourists alike.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew emphasised these aspects during her visit to the two destinations on Tuesday, following their recent reopening to the public.

She wants the public toilet to be upgraded while calling for additional toilets to be built in the area.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, repeated her suggestion that a proper shed be put up to shelter visitors in the event of bad weather.

“The beach is very popular with tourists, particularly those from China and Korea, as Sabah boasts having one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world.

“It is vital to project a good image of Tanjung Aru Beach and Prince Philip Park for word-of-mouth marketing,” she said.

The Minister said Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman would seek the consent of the relevant authorities for execution of the proposed upgrading and improvement works.

Also present were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Jamili Nais, Liew’s political secretaries Mustapha Sakmud and Vivien Lee, DBKK Director of Engineering, Jack Lo, Director of Landscaping, Robert Lipon, Director of Solid Waste Management, Leong Tze Fui, Director of Building Control, Sally Edward Ghani, and Api Api Community Development Leader, Grace Lee.