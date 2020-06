KOTA KINABALU: There was no new Covid-19 case in Sabah yesterday.

And altogether, there are only four yellow districts left in Sabah.

They are Papar (one case), Tawau (one case), Tuaran (four cases) and Penampang (three cases).

The state also registered zero recovered cases yesterday.

To date, Sabah has 366 cumulative Covid-19 cases, with 350 cases recovered and seven deaths.