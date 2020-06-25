Promises made and delivered

CM says has kept his word to expand devt of Sibu, more projects expected next year

SIBU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says he has delivered the promises he made to the people of Sibu when he became chief minister three years ago.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting the Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) project in the Kemuyang area here yesterday, he said he has carried out various projects to expand Sibu’s development and its urban renewal plan.

He said these projects will continue under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and that more projects to develop Sibu are expected to be implemented starting next year.

“As you know, we want Sibu to become a vibrant place with its connectivity to the hinterland. So I am delivering the promise to the people of Sibu when I became your chief minister.

“We have delivered the initial projects until today and (these) will be continued under the 12th Malaysia Plan beginning next year,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, one of the projects currently being carried out is the RM100-million road project linking Sibu Jaya to Jalan Kong Yit Khim here.

He said the completed road will stimulate Sibu Jaya as part of a new urban area for Sibu.

He also said the road linking Sibu and Kapit is expected to be completed by October or November this year.

“We are developing a new township, housing project here, which I had promised and now they are there already. I have delivered my promise to the people of Sibu,” he said, referring to the construction of

the 86 houses under RSP in Kemuyang.

On the projects to be implemented under 12MP, Abang Johari said these include the upgrading of Jalan Kong Yit Khim Road to a dual carriageway linking the Durin and Lanang bridges; and a new nine-kilometre road connecting the Kemuyang area to Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong.

He added that the Durin bridge will link towns such as Kanowit, Kapit, Song, and others, while the Lanang bridge will provide a link to Sarikei, the coastal highway and to Kuching.

“Once the dual carriageway to Sarikei from Lanang bridge is completed, the travelling time from Kuching to Sibu will only be about three hours.”

Among those present during Abang Johari’s visit yesterday were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Education, Science and Technological Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee; Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the site of the 6.75km road connecting Jalan Kong Yit Khim and Sibu Jaya, where he was briefed by Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak central region manager Anding Unchi on the progress of the project, before heading to a section of the road to check on the installation of prefabricated vertical drains.

The project for the R5-standard dual carriageway road commenced in March last year, and was awarded to KACC Construction with contract sum of RM100 million.

It was originally scheduled for completion on March 25, 2021 but the implementation of the Movement Control Order brought a halt to the project, resulting in JKR Sarawak as the implementing agency setting a new completion date of Nov 17 next year.

As of the middle of this month, the project’s progress was 11.94 per cent.

Among the construction component is the building of two bridges across Sungai Belalang and Sungai Salim.

Upon completion, the road will serve as an alternative bypass from Sibu Jaya to Sibu town.

It also will bring immediate as well as long-term socioeconomic benefits to the local populace, apart from helping to alleviate traffic congestion at the Sibu Jaya/Durin road.

The new road will traverse across under-developed areas and open up new land for commercial, agriculture and industrial development which will boost the income and living standard of the people.