‘Rajah’ film featured in first-ever virtual Cannes Film Festival

KUCHING: Malaysia’s first Hollywood epic film, ‘Rajah’, has been featured for a Cannes First Look by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in conjunction with the first-ever virtual Cannes Film Festival.

Margate House Films chairman and chief executive officer Rob Allyn said the film, which stars Hollywood actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the first White Rajah of Sarawak, Sir James Brooke, was selected by THR as one of the upcoming films to look out for.

“They (THR) select upcoming films of note for a Cannes First Look during the Cannes Film Festival.

“It’s a ‘first look’ at ‘Rajah’ because the film is not 100 per cent finished due to Covid-19. But the advance word on the film is very, very positive and there is great buzz about ‘Rajah’,” he told The Borneo Post.

‘Rajah’ was supposed to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has gone virtual instead.

“This year, both the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Market) are virtual, which is very sad but the film industry must adapt to the safety needs during the pandemic,” said Allyn.

Covid-19 has delayed the post production of ‘Rajah’, but Allyn is hoping to be able to finish the film either by next month or in August.

“We are hoping to finish this July and August just as soon as I can return to Malaysia to finish final post production at Basecamp’s studios in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The producer, who is now back home in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles since returning from Malaysia on March 24, said once he and his crew are able to finish the final post production for theatrical purposes, ‘Rajah’ will be launched once live film festivals resume.

“The earliest may be the prestigious and high profile festivals in September such as the Venice Film Festival or Toronto International Film Festival; then to Busan, Korea for the Busan International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival in October; Sundance Film Festival in the US in January next year or the Tribeca Film Festival in New York city in May 2021.

“It all depends on when the pandemic subsides enough to allow cinemas and festivals worldwide to reopen,” he said.

‘Rajah’ is made with The Brooke Heritage Trust serving as the film’s technical advisory and the support of the Sarawak Tourism Board and the Film in Malaysia Incentive’s rebate on Qualifying Malaysian Production Expenditure.

It also stars Dominic Monaghan who is best known for his work in the Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as Hong Kong actress Josie Ho.