RMCO: SDMC to decide whether to allow of more activities in Sarawak tomorrow

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet tomorrow (June 26) to decide on whether to allow resumption of more activities in Sarawak during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

A source close to the SDMC said the meeting could not be held today because many committee members were busy with other prior commitments.

The SDMC chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was expected to decide and announce whether Sarawak will follow the federal government’s decision or come up with its own decision in allowing the date of reopening of cinemas and swimming pools.

Many Sarawakians are also waiting to know if the state will also conditionally allow wedding receptions and other large scale social events during the RMCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on Monday that beginning July 1, activities can resume at cinemas, theatres and live events to resume provided there are no more than 250 individuals at any given activity or time and usual standard operating procedures (SOPs) especially on social distancing must be observed at all times.

Ismail Sabri had also announced public as well as private pools at hotels, gated residences, apartments, and condominiums are allowed to resume from July 1 but these locations must provide lifeguards, observers or supervisors at these locations to ensure the number of people in the pool is controlled at all times.

On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri had also said federal federal government had decided to conditionally allow social gatherings including wedding receptions involving up to 250 people will be allowed from July 1.

He said engagement receptions, wedding anniversary and birthday celebrations, and religious ceremonies like tahlil, akikah, doa selamat are also allowed.