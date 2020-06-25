SDMC to decide on cinemas, swimming pools today

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will decide today on whether to allow cinemas and swimming pools to reopen.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these two sectors will be presented at the SDMC meeting today.

“After that, we will make decision whether to open or not (the cinemas and swimming pools),” he told the Covid-19 press conference yesterday.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, was asked whether Sarawak will follow the federal government’s decision to allow activities at cinemas and swimming pools beginning July 1.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on Monday that beginning July 1, activities can resume at cinemas and theatres, and live events can resume provided there are no more than 250 individuals at any given activity or time and the usual SOP especially on social distancing must be observed at all times.

Ismail Sabri had also announced that public as well as private pools at hotels, gated residences, apartments and condominiums are allowed to open from July 1 but they must provide lifeguards, and observers or supervisors to ensure the number of people in the pool is controlled at all times.

When asked if Sarawak will follow the federal government in conditionally allowing weddings and other large scale social events starting July 1, Uggah said the matter will also be discussed at today’s meeting.

“The Sarawak Islamic Council and Unifor (Unit For Other Religions) will be presenting the SOP tomorrow (today),” he said.

He also announced that improved SOP regarding seating arrangement in restaurants, improved SOP for retail and convenience stores were also discussed at yesterday’s meeting and would be made available on the website of Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

Other matters decided at the meeting include SOP by Land and Survey Department for the Rock Material Transfer and Mining Sector, and SOP by the Transport Ministry for taxi and e-hailing services, which take immediate effect.

Also decided at the meeting was SOP by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) for Pasar Tani effective June 26.

“All the SOPs can be downloaded at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my/,” he said.

He also announced that all automated teller machines and cash deposit machines can now operate 24 hours daily, with immediate effect.

“Starting July 15, community policing activity can be implemented in Sarawak involving local communities with cooperation from government agencies and non-governmental organisations,” he added.