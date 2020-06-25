Student who climbed tree to sit exams gets UMS scholarship

KOTA KINABALU: Veveonah Mosibin who spent the night on a tree to get internet connection in order to sit for her examinations at her village in Pitas, has been offered a scholarship to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

UMS vice-chancellor Professor Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin disclosed this on his Facebook page yesterday.

“UMS is pleased to offer a scholarship to Veveonah Mosibin, who has completed her Foundation in Science course at UMS, to continue her bachelor’s degree at UMS.

“Veveonah is a smart student and was always proactive even during her Foundation in Science Studies.

“I hope Veveonah will be successful in her studies. Congratulations Veveonah!” Taufiq said.

The 19-year-old Veveonah, who lives in Kampung Sapatalang, posted videos on her challenge on her YouTube channel of what she had to do just so that she could sit for those exam papers, and became an overnight viral sensation.

On Tuesday, Vevenonah received cash assistance from the wife of Sabah Head of State, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, at the State Palace.