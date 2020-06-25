S’wak Marine Police arrest two suspects, seize illicit cigarettes and vehicles

KUCHING: The Sarawak Marine Police have seized illicit cigarettes of various brands with an estimated value of RM63,336 that were hidden in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and pickup truck yesterday.

Its commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said his men had earlier conducted ‘Op Benteng’ patrol along Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli at around 8.20am when they saw the suspicious vehicles.

He said his men then stopped the vehicles before conducting search on them.

“From the search conducted on the pickup truck, the police found various types of cigarettes with an estimated value of RM29,040, which were without any customs tax label and they were also suspected to be duty unpaid.

“Another search was conducted on the MPV and police found various kinds of cigarettes with an estimated value of RM34,296 which were also without customs tax labels and they were suspected to be duty unpaid,” he said in a press statement today,

Shamsol said police arrested two local men and seized all of the items to enable further investigation to be conducted.

“All seized items including the two vehicles, with an estimated value of RM233,336 were handed over to the Padawan district police for further investigation,” he added.

Shamsol said the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine and imprisonment, if convicted.

“We urge the public to report any criminal activity to us to enable us to take immediate action,” he said.