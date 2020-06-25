Tekun Nasional to launch Mobilepreneur programme 2.0 for delivery riders

KUALA LUMPUR: Tekun Nasional will soon launch the Tekun Mobilepreneur 2.0 financing scheme to provide financing of up to RM10,000 to delivery riders for the purchase of a new motorcycle and working capital.

In a statement yesterday, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said applicants would need to register with any of the existing e-hailing delivery companies and adhere to the terms and conditions set up by these companies.

The programme, to be launched on July 7, is one of the efforts made by the government through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) fund.

“An initial allocation of RM1 million will be provided for the first 100 applicants and an additional RM4 million allocation for 400 applicants will be announced later.

“The programme is to assist delivery riders to continue their services as well as boost the country’s economy while we are still facing the threat of the Covid-19 virus pandemic,” said Wan Junaidi.

Tekun Nasional is an agency under the ministry that provides financing facilities to bumiputera in order to kick-start and further expand their businesses.

In Tekun Mobilepreneur programme 1.0 financing scheme, introduced in April, provided interest-free financing facility of up to RM2,000 to help local delivery riders repair their motorcycles and provide them with working capital, The scheme, aimed at benefiting 500 delivery riders, ended Tuesday.

Over 211 applications had been approved up to Tuesday involving RM394,000.

The offer is open to all registered riders through all legitimate e-hailing delivery platforms such as Grab, Foodpanda, Bungkusit, Lalamove, MyMakan, Zeptoekpress, and Mrspeedy.

For more information, visit Tekun Nasional’s website at www.tekun.gov.my. — Bernama