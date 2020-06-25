Two cops in each KK school to ensure SOP compliance

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent (IPD KK) is taking a proactive approach by placing two school liaison officers in every school around the state capital in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the school liaison officer’s task is to ensure all 19 secondary schools here adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“We will place two school liaison officers in every secondary school and they will be assisted by the school management to ensure all students, teachers and staff observe the new SOP during the RMCO period,” he said when met at SMK Sanzac in Sembulan yesterday.

The Education Ministry has agreed to reopen schools across the country for students sitting for public examinations this year after almost three months of closure due to Covid-19.

The reopening of schools, especially for secondary five and six, is seen as an important move as students from both forms will be sitting for their 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and equivalent examinations.

Habibi said besides the school liaison officers, police patrol vehicles will also be placed outside the school compound every morning and afternoon, before the school session starts and ends, to ensure students continue to comply with the new SOP set by the Ministry of Health.

“The police patrol vehicle is merely to ensure all SOP are observed while overcrowding at any school can be dealt with immediately,” he said.

Habibi also said that if any student is caught violating the rules set out under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020, the individual will be given a verbal warning.

“If however they continue to violate the regulation, we will have to take action towards them,” said Habibi, adding that the latter will only be the last resort.

Also present were SMK Sanzac headmaster Dr Shirley Tay and SMK Sanzac Parents and Teachers Association chairman Hj Janis Abdullah.