Views, feedback on school calendar amendments to be discussed — Dr Mah

SEREMBAN: Opinions and feedback on the amendments to the 2020 school calendar will be discussed at the Education Ministry (MOE) level, said Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said at this point the MOE’s topmost priority was enhancing students’ teaching and learning (PdP).

“I understand that there are complaints and difference of opinion and we take note of these, but the students’ PdP, their health and safety should be our primary concern as we enter the Covid-19 recovery phase.

“I will discuss everything that had been raised with Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin and we will strive to resolve all issues,” he told reporters after a working visit to check on the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at Kolej Vokasional Ampangan here yesterday.

He said this in response to the views of various parties, following the amendments to the 2020 School calendar, as announced by the Education Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

The amendments saw the second-term school holidays being reduced from nine days to five days for schools nationwide.

In addition, the final term holidays for schools in Group A (Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) has been reduced from 42 days to 14 days, while for Group B (Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya) reduced from 41 days to 13 days.

In another development, Dr Mah said the reopening of the school session for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) students yesterday, would be taken into account, in determining the opening of the school session for other students.

“The school visit is to make sure that everything goes smoothly. After this we would do an audit and from there we could take the next step. Everyone would be notified when the time comes,” he said.

In general he said, the reopening of the school session had so far been smooth and schools had adhered to the SOPs.

Earlier, Dr Mah visited the Negeri Sembilan State Education Department. — Bernama