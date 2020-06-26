90% of eateries comply with SOP – DBKK

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has found that 90% of the food premises here have complied with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

The DBKK Environmental Health Department came up with the figure through a monitoring done since June 15.

DBKK continues to actively monitor the compliance of SOP at restaurants or eatery premises around the city here throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (PKPP).

During the monitoring, DBKK advised the operators to ensure social distancing amongst the customers and staff, provide customer record books, check body temperature of visitors, and ensure face masks and hand sanitizer are utilized.

Operators are also reminded to allocate a single entrance and exit to the premises.

DBKK warned that failure to comply would invite further action by the Health Ministry.