99,976 households have received Covid-19 aid

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 99,976 household heads (KIR) have received Sabah Covid-19 aid through the State Rural Development Ministry as of 23 June 2020, involving a total funds of RM36,682,000.

These KIR are those in e-Kasih list, categorised as hardcore poor, poor and also those identified by the district offices and online applications.

The cash aid was channeled directly to the KIR’s bank account, while those without bank account were given cash vouchers, said State Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said after chairing the ministry’s post-cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“At the ministry level, we processed and screened all applications to avoid overlapping which has been adjusted by other ministries and agencies.

“We found that many applications in our ministry have also received assistance from other ministry and agency.

“I was told that the State Treasury Department is still processing some assistance vouchers submitted by the ministry and agency involved in coordinating the programme,” said Ewon.

He also appreciated the team players in the ministry for their commitment and responsibility to ensure the success of the assistance program.