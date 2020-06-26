Covid-19: 6 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,606

KUCHING: Malaysia continues to record single-digit new positive cases from Covid-19, with six new positive cases today, says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases to 8,606 cases.

“Out of the six cases today, five are imported cases where the individuals got infected while overseas, involving four Malaysians and one non-Malaysian coming in for work.

“Local transmission is found in Kuala Lumpur involving a Malaysian,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed that the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 191, where two of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“A total of 23 patients recovered and were discharged from wards today, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged to 8,294,” he said, adding that the rate of recovery was among the highest in the ASEAN region.

As there were no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 121, or 1.41 per cent.

He reminded that the war against Covid-19 was not over and urged all to consistently observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and to heed all advice from the ministry.