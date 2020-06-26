Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new positive cases for second consecutive day, total at 570

KUCHING: Today marks the second consecutive day that Sarawak has recorded zero positive Covid-19 cases since the last case was reported on Wednesday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference today that the number of positive cases remain at 570.

He also reported there were no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remains at 537 persons which accounts for 94.21 per cent out of the overall cases.

“Currently, 16 people are still being treated at isolation wards in hospitals throughout the state. The state’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 17,” he said.

Based on the statistics released by SDMC, seven of those patients are at SGH while nine more are at the Bintulu Hospital.

None of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nor anyone of them are in need of intubation.

The same statistics also stated that Kuching and Bintulu are also the only two districts still categorised as yellow zones in Sarawak.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, also disclosed that 45 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, with only one still waiting for lab test results.

A total 983 individuals classified as persons under surveillance (PUS) are still undergoing quarantine at 13 hotels throughout Sarawak including 64 who just checked in today.