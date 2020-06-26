Differing views among parents on new 2020 academic calendar

BINTULU: The new 2020 academic calendar released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) recently drew mixed reactions from parents here.

Based on the amendment, the mid-term break will now be five days instead of nine and year-end break will be reduced to 13 days from the previous 41 days for schools in Sarawak.

Shamsiah Bujang Ismail, 50, said the amendment to shorten the year-end school break is a reasonable action given the present situation.

“Following the movement control order (MCO) which was enforced for almost three months, the students have been left behind in terms of their learning.

“Although there was online learning not all students could benefit from it due to lack of internet connectivity,” she said.

According to her, the shortened year-end break could give students plenty of time to get back to their learning schedule which had been disrupted by the MCO just after the first school break.

“In other words, this is the time for them, especially those who will sit for public examinations, to cover all their subjects,” she said.

Shamsiah, who is the chairperson of Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) of SMK Kidurong, when asked on her view for the school reopening on Wednesday said overall she was satisfied with the level of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by all parties especially the school management and staff.

“Last Saturday (June 20) we participated in a briefing on the SOP before the school opening.

“The decision for these Form Five and Upper Six students to return to their classes is acceptable as they are more matured,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said PIBG of SMK Kidurong will contribute two units of automatic thermometer and hand sanitizers to the school.

“I was made to understand that the school currently is equipped with six units of manual thermometer and we urge anyone to come forward to contribute as well,” she said.

Shamsiah, who works as assistant administrative officer at Bintulu Development Authority, has two children studying in Form Two and Form Four at SMK Kidurong.

Another mother, Suraya Kadir, 42, who is a civil servant also agreed with the amendment to the 2020 academic calendar.

“It is a wise decision because of the school closure due to the MCO.

“It is also for the sake of our children’s education, especially students who will be sitting for public examinations.

“I believe that this will give more time for our children to prepare for the examinations,” said Suraya. Her daughter is studying at SMK Baru Bintulu.

Commenting on the school reopening, she noted that there was good compliance with the SOP in the morning when students entered the school.

“But I was a bit disappointed on the lack of compliance among students with the SOP in the afternoon after school,” she said.

She was among the parents who were waiting outside the school gate to pick up their children and was sad to see the students gathered in big groups without observing social distancing.

“Hopefully, this aspect can be improved for the safety of the students and by just looking at it, as parents we are a bit worried,” said Suraya.

However, a 43-year-old civil servant, Muammar Quaddafi Abdul Razak, believes that the year-end school holidays should not be reduced.

“For me, I don’t agree because my daughter who is in a hostel is not allowed to go back during weekends and there is no weekend outing post Covid-19 period.

“The year-end school holidays is the only time for them to go back home, to meet us and enjoy the break,” he said.

Muammar who was sending his daughter to SM Sains Miri is satisfied with the SOP in the school.

“Before sending our children on June 23, we joined an online meeting with the school principal in a two-way communication session.

“The principal explained on the precautionary measures that have been taken and SOP for the new normal in school,” he said.

Overall, he said the school has been doing a good job in implementing the SOP for its students and parents were only allowed to drop off their children.

In accordance with the reopening of schools for Form 5 and 6 students from June 24, MOE has amended the 2020 school calendar to assist schools plan their teaching and learning sessions.