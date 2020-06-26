Divers make ‘heartbreaking’ discovery, scary encounter

KOTA BELUD: Ever since the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the latest Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) were enforced to fight the global Covid-19 pandemic, tourism players have slowly began to open its door to local guests to once again embrace mother nature.

With SOPs in place during the RMCO, some 15 avid divers had recently got together for scuba diving activities in an attempt to see what had become of our ocean since we last left them some three months ago.

The dive team, comprising guests and members from Mantanani Divers, Reef Check Malaysia and Empire Scuba Supplies Sdn Bhd, had jointly organised an Ocean Clean Up Dive 2020 on June 7 at Mantanani Island, in Kota Belud.

But unfortunately, the early morning anticipated dive turned heartbreaking when divers came across a dead juvenile Hawksbill sea turtle caught in a ghost net.

The ghost net was believed left on purpose by illegal fishermen to make a quick catch.

Mantanani Divers marketing director Michelle Wong, who was part of the dive team said encountering sea turtles caught in ghost nets is just heartbreaking.

“Seeing sea turtles, especially a juvenile, caught in a ghost net is something that no diver would like to encounter.

“It just saddened us how such a beautiful and harmless animal can be treated like that,” she said, adding that the team worked together to remove the dead turtle from the net before the carcass was taken back to shore.

The carcass will be handed to the Wildlife Department for further action, she said.

Two weeks later and another sea cleanup, the team once again encountered another dead sea turtle, this time an adult Hawksbill, caught in a ghost net again in Mantanani Island on June 20.

According to Michelle, the turtle is believed to have been dead for more than a week.

“All that is left is its skin and shell,” she said, adding that the team again removed the carcass from the ghost nets.

While into their second dive on June 20, the divers encountered one of their most terrifying experience when two explosions were heard underwater that were caused by fish bombs.

“We were only in the water for about 20 minutes into our second dive when the explosions occurred.

“Before the first explosion, some of us heard a ‘hissing’ sound and thought it was a boat moving above us.

“I remember Robert, my dive buddy, pulled me down to the surface as he also initially thought the sound came from the boat propeller.

“However, just seconds after Robert pull me down, we all heard an explosion. It was so loud that it felt like the bomb had gone off where we were diving.

“We immediately checked if everyone was alright.

“About two minutes later, we heard a second explosion about some meters away.

“Fearing for our safety, we decided to end the dive earlier then expected,” said Michelle, adding that both explosions occurred during their dive at Police Gate, one of several dive sites in Mantanani Island.

For the record, fish bombing is illegal in Sabah as the explosion will not only destroy marine ecosystem such as reefs and corals, but also posed a danger to recreational divers.

This illegal method has been documented and made public numerous time in the media but is still rampant especially around tourism dive spots.

Aaron Gavin, a dive instructor from Empire Scuba Supplies Sdn Bhd, said beside fish bombs, fishermen have also opted to used a primitive method known as chicken rigs, where fishing hooks will be connected along fishing lines and placed underwater around coral reefs.

“Big fish or turtles will normally get hooked by the line as it moved through the water.

“This method is not only illegal but also dangerous to recreation divers.

“Imagine a diver getting entangled in the fishing hooks and fishing line while taking photos of coral or small creatures underwater. How are they going to free themselves?”

As a dive instructor, Aaron claimed to have come across many chicken rigs while taking guests on dive activities.

“But during our dives in Mantanani, both on June 7 and June 20, I saw many fishing lines with fishing hooks along coral reefs.

“We believe some villagers have decided to set up these lines in the water as they were unable to buy chemicals or other equipment to make fish bombs during the MCO period,” he said.

Aaron also said the fish bomb incident that they encountered during their dive had been reported and shared in a WhatsApp group called “Sabah Fish Bombing” and hopes authorities who are in the group will take the necessary action.

The owner and founder of Mantanani Divers, Robert Thien also hopes the relevant authorities will take stern action against those not only responsible in destroying the ocean, but also endangering the life of divers through their irresponsible action.

“Sabah is blessed with many beautiful dive sites but how are we going to attract local tourists to enjoy our diving activities in our own country if we cannot ensure the beauty and safety of our oceans?”

“We hope during the RMCO period, efforts are taken to focus on recovery, not only from the pandemic, but also through actions that really strengthen the resilience and sustainability of the ocean.

“Even if another outbreak strikes, at least we know that our local tourists are confident about local tourism services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reef Check Malaysia founder Adzmin Fatta said protection of coral reefs should be given critical attention from being destroyed either through illegal fish bombing or underwater vandalism.

“Healthy coral reefs can boost the tourism sector especially through diving and snorkelling.

“The state government had earlier this year announced to gazette both Mantanani and Darvel Bay in Lahad Datu as a Marine Protected Area before 2023.

“We welcome such move by the state government in their effort and commitment in achieving the 10 percent target of protecting the waters around Sabah,” said Adzmin.

Adzmin said Reef Check Malaysia hopes that with the gazette plan, management efforts will be carried out to ensure the sustainability of the island’s resources and economic viability for the islanders, including the tourism sector.