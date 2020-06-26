Dr Annuar: Do not sell TOL for quick gains

SIBU: Recipients of Temporary Occupation License (TOL) from the Land and Survey Department are advised not to sell their land for quick gains.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said the granting of TOL was a government’s effort to enable people to own land to build their houses.

“I advise all recipients not to sell their land because it is illegal to do so in the first place. The owner can only transfer ownership to his wife or children by making an application from Land and Survey Department.

“The department can only change the name (ownership) to the spouse or children, but changing to non-family members is illegal,” he said.

Superintendent of Land and Survey Department Sibu Kiu Chiong Chong was also present when Dr Annuar officiated at the presentation of TOLs to the people at Kampung Jeriah community hall here yesterday.

Thirty-three people from Block D of Kampung Hijrah received the TOL from Land and Survey Department during the function.

The village is divided into four blocks namely A, B, C and D, with 263 (TOL) applications received from the residents so far.

“The granting of TOL for block A has been made and the Land and Survey Department will soon survey plots at Block C,” Dr Annuar said.