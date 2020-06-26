Fuel prices: Petrol up 10 sen, diesel up 9 sen

KUCHING: The price of fuel will go up across the board this week, as oil prices begin to recover from the global downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The price of RON97 will go up by 10 sen to RM1.99 per litre, while RON95 will also see a 10 sen increase bringing the price to RM1.69 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.86 per litre after going up by 9 sen this week.

The fuel price changes will take effect at midnight (June 27) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on July 3.