Ismail Sabri: MICE, travel and trade fairs among tourism sub-sectors allowed to reopen July 1

KUCHING: Tourism sub-sectors such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), travel and trade fairs, and spa, wellness and reflexology centres are allowed to reopen from July 1, informed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“In order to encourage domestic tourism, the Special Ministerial Meeting has agreed with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to reopen these sub-sectors,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Ismail said for the MICE and travel and trade fairs sub-sectors, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO) are similar.

“Only 250 individuals are allowed each time and all visitors must download the MySejahtera application to enter.

“The organiser must ensure all SOP are complied with, such as visitors’ registration, temperature check and social distancing,” he said.

As for spa, wellness and reflexology operations, Ismail informed that even masseurs from associations of the blind are allowed to operate.

“In addition, only Malaysians working in the industry are allowed, no other nationality,” he said.

Besides complying with all SOP such as customers’ registration, temperature check, use of face mask and hand sanitisers, Ismail said those in the spa, wellness and reflexology business must have permission to operate from the local authorities.

“Workers must also undergo health screening before starting to operate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail revealed that police on Thursday had arrested 17 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the RMCO.

“All individuals were issued with compounds,” he said.