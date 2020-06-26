July 17 ruling for teacher over sexual offence against pupil

KOTA KINABALU: The ruling for the case of a 31-year-old teacher who was charged with a sexual offence against a 13-year-old male pupil was rescheduled yesterday to July 17.

Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim fixed the ruling date on the secondary school teacher, Mohd Zubir Mohd Taha, when the case came up yesterday.

Mohd Zubir was alleged to have committed physical sexual assault by conducting masturbation on him in a condominium unit at Telipok in Manggatal here between 11 pm to 1 am on May 17 and 18, 2019.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

In an unrelated case, the same court fixed July 27 to 29 for the continuation of trial for the case of a 67-year-old Sarawakian man, who is charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder of his neighbour’s 15-year-old son.

He was alleged to have committed the offence against the Filipino boy, Juvinrey Sabado, at a house in Kampung Lubok, Kiulu, Tuaran at 2.20 pm on October 25, 2017.

Bujet is charged under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and liable to a fine, upon conviction.

On October 25, 2019, Bujet was called to enter his defence after the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him on the said charge.

He is defended by counsel Dato’ Sri Rakhbir Singh and is currently detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.