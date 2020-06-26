Man files appeal over sentence for raping granddaughter

KUCHING: A 67-year-old man who was sentenced to 70 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane for raping his 12-year-old granddaughter filed an appeal against his sentence in the High Court here yesterday.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin however adjourned the hearing to July 27 as the prosecution had yet to receive any standard procedure notes.

The grandfather, said to be suffering from Stage 4 lung cancer, was convicted by the Kota Samarahan Sessions Court on Oct 18, 2019 on three counts of rape, one count of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent, and one count of physical sexual assault on a child.

He was sentenced to a total of 70 years’ jail, to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on June 22, 2018, and 20 strokes of the cane.

DPP Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan appeared for the prosecution yesterday while the grandfather was represented by counsel Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.