Masiung lodges police report over unknown vehicles outside home

KOTA KINABALU: Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah has lodged a police report following the presence of unknown vehicles outside his residence recently.

He lodged the report at the Karamunsing police station, here around noon yesterday.

When met by the media, Masiung said the report was lodged to urge the police to investigate the presence of vehicles that were in front of his residence at around 2 pm on June 22.

Masiung said on that day, he was out alone doing some shopping for an upcoming programme for his constituency, when he received a call from his wife claiming that an unidentified man had come to his home asking his whereabouts.

“My housekeeper had answered the door and told the man that me and my wife were not at home.

“The man however got angry and told my housekeeper not to lie, even claiming that he knows I am inside the house,” he said, adding that the man then left several minutes later.

Masiung said when his wife came to know about the incident, she checked their home CCTV recording and saw there were about seven to eight cars outside.

“My wife called and informed me about the matter and after discussions, I decided to cancel my upcoming programme and not to go home for the night,” said Masiung.

Masiung said both he and his wife did not know who the man was and did not recognise any of the vehicles.

When asked by the media whether he was still with Parti Warisan Sabah, Masiung said at this point of speaking, he is still a strong supporter of the party and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“We have our own principles and among one is to stand strong behind our leader until the time he is no longer capable,” Masiung said.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji when contacted confirmed that Masiung had lodged a report about the matter around 12 pm on June 25.

He said investigation is still in its early stage and police are studying the CCTV footage from Masiung’s home for investigation purposes.

“The recording is not very clear, but I can confirm that there was a man hovering around his house which has caused the family fear and concern over their safety.

“Currently, we have yet to identify the man and are investigating his whereabouts to find out the purpose of his presence,” Habibi said.

Social media recently went into a frenzy when information went viral about the presence of vehicles that turned up at Masiung’s residential address.

Many were claiming that the presence of vehicles could have something to do with Masiung being pressured into leaving Warisan.