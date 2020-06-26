MCMC to conduct survey in Pakan to improve telecommunications, mobile service coverage

KUCHING: Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be conducting a survey at a village in Pakan, Sarawak to assess the difficulties faced by locals and students on the ground to obtain communication service coverage.

“The results of the survey will be utilised for a telecommunication development plan planned for the area in order to enable the people to enjoy quality communication service and improve their living standards,” said the commission via its corporate communication department in a statement.

The commission added a total of 185 new telecommunication towers, with seven in Pakan, will be built and operational throughout the state by the third quarter of 2021.

The new towers will be built as part of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan and also part of a continuous efforts by the commission to improve communication coverage since the establishment of Universal Service Provision’s fund in 2003, it adds.

“As of May 2020, MCMC, together with telecommunication companies, had erected 553 telecommunication towers and upgraded a total of 1,064 towers to provide 3G and 4G coverage in Sarawak,” said the commission.

However, the commission stated it was well-aware there were still many places that have yet to enjoy comprehensive and stable communication coverage, especially in rural areas.

It said mountainous terrains and lack of roads accessibility, apart from an electricity supply shortage, had become a challenge for the commission and telecommunication companies to build telecommunication towers in the interior.

“One of the alternatives deployed to overcome this issue was to make use of satellite coverage and diesel electricity generators, but this resulted in unstable coverage.”

Nonetheless, the commission said it was committed in its mission to provide comprehensive communication service to the people, especially those who reside in rural areas, to reduce the digital gap in the country.