Miri’s social media savvy fisherman lands video by Facebook (Video)

MIRI: Facebook Malaysia has produced a video showcasing the inspiring story of local fisherman, Daud Lamat, who uses social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp to improve his livelihood, on its Community Voices programme.

Facebook has shared the video with The Borneo Post since it discovered Daud’s story through a report by the Sarawakian daily last year. The Facebook team was in Miri earlier this year to produce the video.

“This story is part of Community Voices from Facebook where it celebrates how people are bringing the world closer together by showcasing successes through our short film series,” Facebook said of the video.

Daud, when contacted, said he was pleased to see the video and hoped it would be shared around the globe.

“I’m happy and thankful to the media in highlighting local fishermen and how they go out to the sea to earn their income,” he said.

Daud alongside more than 100 other fishermen in Kampung Pulau Melayu, Miri, Sarawak have been using Facebook and WhatsApp to improve sustainable income and maintain effective communication with each other to keep them safe from violent sea conditions.

In the past, Daud and his community of fishermen depended only on their field experience and were always challenged with unpredictable weather.

They created a WhatsApp group amongst themselves to warn each other of weather conditions, keeping them safe out in the sea.

They also use the WhatsApp group to share information on hotspots that have a bountiful supply of ‘bubuk’ (krill shrimps) and other seasonal fish to make full use of their time to get more catches.

With the help of technology and social media, Daud’s daily income has increased by three times, improving his quality of life.

“The use of such technology has made a huge difference in our lives. Today it has encouraged more people to become fishermen, and the number is increasing year on year thanks to these apps,” said Daud.