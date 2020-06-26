MOE to announce when tuition centres, special education schools, private education institutions can reopen – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Tuition centres, special education schools and private education institutions will be allowed to reopen but the specific date will only be announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The actual date and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for their reopening will be announced by the Ministry of Education.

“Also, suraus in schools are also allowed to be used during school sessions, and the SOP will also be announced by the MOE,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Friday.

Ismail also informed that tahfiz (religious) schools and madrasahs will also be allowed to reopen on the same date that other schools are allowed to reopen.

“This is only for registered tahfiz schools and madrasahs. The unregistered ones are required to apply through their respective state religious authorities.

“Also, the MOE will announce the date for the full reopening of schools,” he said.

Currently the only group of students allowed to go back to schools starting earlier this week are those in Form Five and Form Six sitting for public examinations this year, while all others are still undergoing lessons from home.