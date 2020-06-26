Navy officer laid to rest in Semporna

SEMPORNA: Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer, Leading Seaman PAP Maslim Abdul Rahim, 35, was laid to rest with full military honours at his family’s burial grounds in Kampung Bugaya, Jalan Rancangan, here yesterday.

Earlier, the final rites were performed at his wife’s family home before Maslim was buried at 11 a.m.

The body was flown to Semporna at 8.05 a.m. ysterday in the RMN’s EC 725 helicopter from Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu Airport in Sabah.

Also present to pay their last respects were Sandakan RMN Naval Region 2(Mawilla 2) headquarters’ chief Rear Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali and KD Sri Semporna Commanding Officer Captain Ahmad Nazree Abu Hassan.

Maslim was one of the three RMN personnel from the Naval Region 2 (Mawilla 2) headquarters in Sandakan who were killed while another was injured, in an accident at the Ranau-Tamparuli road at 1.03 p.m. on Tuesday.

The other two victims who died were Able Seaman Mohamad Firdaus Mat Izan from Kluang, Johor, and Able Seaman Muhammad Arif Idris from Melaka; and while the injured victim was Ordinary Seaman Vincent M Orel.

Meanwhile, Maslim’s close friend, Hariyanto Made who is attached to the RMN in Sandakan said one day before the incident, Maslim had acted out of the ordinary and asked to take a selfie photo.

“He was a generous person, not someone who likes to take photographs, but that day (Monday), he took many with us,” Hariyanto said as he showed the last selfie photos that Maslim took with him on his smartphone.

Hariyanto also recounted how on the Sunday before that, he and his friends detected a sweet smell in the arms room in RMN Sandakan Mawilla 2.

Maslim left behind his wife, Nur Faizah Mohd Pagal, 35, and a daughter, Nur Quratul Ain, 5. – Bernama