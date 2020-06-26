No new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: No new Covid-19 case was reported in Sabah yesterday.

With that, Sabah’s cumulative cases remain at 366 cases.

There were also no further discharge of patients still suffering from the ailment as of yesterday.

The cumulative number of patients who have recovered from the illness in Sabah stands at 350 cases, and the number of deaths is seven.

There are nine active cases left in the state, located at Tawau (one case), Tuaran (four cases), Penampang (three cases) and Papar (one case).