Public invited to reopening of Api-Api Night Food Market

KOTA KINABALU: The Api-Api Night Food Market at Gaya Street will resume operations tomorrow on June 27.

When announcing this in a statement here yesterday, Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the Api-Api Night Food Market at Gaya Street, which is a collaboration between the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and Kota Kinabalu City Hall will open at 6 pm at Lintasan Deasoka.

Nordin said Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew is expected to attend the event.

Members of the public are invited to attend and support the event but are reminded to keep social distancing in mind and adhere to standard operating procedures at all times to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.