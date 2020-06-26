Punang, Awat Awat water woes to be over soon, says JBALB

LAWAS: The water woes of coastal villages in Awat Awat at the mouth of Trusan River and those further north in Punang are expected to be resolved soon as the water supply upgrading projects for the two areas are now nearing completion.

Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said two projects to solve the problem would be completed by August this year but commissioning works could be earlier if everything goes as planned in solving the perennial low water pressure woes faced by villagers.

The projects are the RM19 million Northern Region 3 (NR3) package which includes the construction of the booster station and replacement of pipelines in Awat Awat and the RM14.5 million Gelugus Water Treatment plant rehabilitation project

Its director Chang Kuet Shian said he hoped the project could be completed earlier despite the three month suspension of works due to the Covid-19 Movement Control Order.

“We need the support and cooperation of every stakeholder, including villager to complete the projects as soon as possible,” he said.

Chang and JBALB officers were in Awat Awat last weekend to check on the progress of the new pipeline from Sundar road junction to Awat Awat which is expected to be ready by end of next month.

JBALB is optimistic that the strong water pressure in the new pipeline can be tapped for the existing village distribution network pending completion of other project components.

“The pressure is strong enough to be directly piped to the village pending completion of high level tank component which is important for storage,” said Chang.

On the low water pressure woes affecting Kampung Punang, the RM14.5 million Gelugus Water Treatment Plant rehabilitation project will ramp up capacity to 7 MLD from current 1.5 MLD.

It will be able to supply water to Long Tuma and Gaya Lama apart from boosting supply to Punang area which is currently served by Trusan Water treatment plant.

Villagers in Punang and Awat Awat saw red over the frequent water woes, including the episode during Ramadan fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year where murky water or taps ran dry.