Sarawak Islamic Council allows wedding feasts, events on July 1 onwards

KUCHING: The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) will now allow the organising of wedding feasts, as well as gatherings for engagements, marriage, tahlil prayers and thanksgiving prayers (doa selamat) starting July 1.

Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Naili who was representing MIS said the green light was given by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

However, he explained that such events would be subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by MIS.

“The gathering can only last for five hours and can only be attended by not more than 250 people. They are also required to observe social distancing.

“All activities involving physical contact such as ‘majlis tepung tawar’ is also not allowed. Guests are not allowed to gather before and after the event,” he said during a press conference today.

To prepare for feasts, the organisers should also arrange the seats in accordance to the social distancing requirement of one metre and prepare the food in packed boxes or by serving instead of buffets.

“If the food is served, the spoons for each dish must be prepared individually for each person, ” he added.

Abang Mohd Shibli explained that the organisers should conduct body temperature screenings; prepare a special record book to record the guests’ attendance; prepare soap and water or hand sanitisers and to ensure that they stay away from the 3C elements (crowded places, confined spaces and close conversations) during the event.

“The organiser is also responsible to conduct disinfection works before and after the event, and making sure that the premises have good ventilation.

“To individuals attending the event, they are required to wear face masks and register their particulars in the record book prepared by the organising committee,” he said.

Those attending the event should also practice one metre social distancing, avoid the 3C elements, go through temperature screening, wash their hands using soap and water or hand sanitisers, avoid moving from table to table, refrain from shaking hands and always care for personal hygiene.

Those involved in the event were also encouraged to shower as soon as they arrived home.

He stressed that any individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 or those still under quarantine, or those having symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath were not allowed to attend such events.

“Elderly people aged 70 and above as well as any individuals who are at risk of contracting Covid-19 (such as having chronic diseases, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma) and children aged 15 years and below are advised to not attend the event.

“The organiser can also improve this guideline should the situation deem it,” he said, adding that MIS can change or amend the guidelines from time to time.