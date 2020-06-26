Sarawak tourism players should appreciate incentives already given – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Local tourism players should be appreciative of any state government incentives, even if it is small to them, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He lamented that some of the local players had complained about the amount of incentives that the state government had given during these trying times where the whole world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abdul Karim said that he understood that in a situation such as this, the industry would be asking for more, but they had to be considerate as there were so many players inside the industry.

“If we were to assist one person only, the rest will not be happy. And we have to look at it from a bigger overview.

“If they want to ask for too much and what we want to give is not enough – so what is enough? Of course, not all are like that, and those who are not happy will know who they are,” he told reporters after the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture dinner here yesterday.

Abdul Karim said this when asked to elaborate on his earlier statement in his speech that he was unhappy with the some local tourism players.

Asked if he wish to sit in the Malaysian Tourism Board again, he said he had discussed the matter with the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He believed Sarawak should be back in the board.

“I think we should be back. The prospect is good. But then it rests on the federal ministry,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who was also present at the dinner, said they had discussed on the matter among themselves, but it’s still in an informal stage.

“Even our board has not met. Of course, we have to bring it to the federal cabinet as well because it was stopped by the cabinet and it has to be revived by the cabinet as well,” she said.