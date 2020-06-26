‘SEAC to help Sarawak emerge from Covid-19 devastation’

KUCHING: The setting-up of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) by the state government will enable Sarawak to emerge from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

In a press statement yesterday, he said the pandemic has not only triggered a global economic slowdown, but also caused devastating economic effects to the state.

“This SEAC, I believe, is the first of its kind in Malaysia to create concrete economic proposals which is holistic and comprehensive, as Sarawak emerges from the devastation caused by Covid-19,” said Masing, who is also Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister.

The economic council is made up of four sub-councils, namely Data Centre Innovation to be led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Commercial Agricultre, Human Capital and Services (Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah); Basic Infrastructure, Utilities and Transport (Masing); and Resources and Industrial Development (Awang Tengah).

According to Masing, the SEAC held a video conferencing session yesterday with four prominent Malaysians – Tan Sri Wahid Omar, Tan Sri Idris Jala, Prof Dr Fatimah Kari, and Prof Dr Madeline Berma – who all attested to the wisdom of creating the economic council.

“They suggested among other things to optimise the use of our natural resources in the energy sector, and to create jobs via infrastructure development so money can start rolling into the economy.

“But in allowing these to happen quickly, the government must reduce red tape,” he said, adding the ‘walk in the park’ approach in doing business post-Covid-19 will not work anymore.

Another suggestion made to SEAC was that business models should not be only linear but circular, whereby the state produces, uses and reuses materials to keep the environment clean and to ensure the sustainability factor is achieved.

“Social capital must be also maintained as Sarawak is the best in Malaysia in terms of social relationship.

“Our human capital must be developed and kept, and brain drain must be reduced. If Sarawak ever wants to recover from the devastation caused by Covid-19 and achieve developed status by 2030, we need to put all these factors in place,” said Masing.

He assured that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was doing his best to put the state in a position where every Sarawakian will benefit from economic growth by 2030.

“I sincerely believe Abang Johari is trying his best. All we need to do is to give him our full support,” he added.