Serba Dinamik opens Sarawak’s first virtual theme park with reduced capacity

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The RM13-million D-Virtual Park, the first virtual theme park in Borneo, located at Jalan Meranek here, is now open to the public but with reduced capacity.

The move was in accordance with the health and safety procedures imposed by the government under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), said Serba Dinamik Group Bhd group managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah.

“Visitor numbers are massively scaled back from what we would have anticipated pre-lockdown. However, we will reopen with a raft of new health and safety measures for guests,” he said during a media engagement session at the park.

Under these procedures, guests will be required to wear face masks upon entering the premise and to practise social distancing, while the park’s staff will be managing the crowd during their rides, at queues and at the cafe.

“Guests will need to book tickets in advance to avoid queues at the entrance and before entering the park and a QR code will need to be scanned for contact tracing,” he said.

D-Virtual Park operates in nine blocks of three-storey buildings, offering about 10 virtual reality (VR) entertainment rides, with the VR Elevation D’Luxe as among the most popular.

Others rides include VR Speed Cruiser, VR Quad Squad, VR Gyrate, VR D’Battleship, VR Knight Rider, VR Giant Slide, VR Trekker, and VR Gatling Gun, and Enchanted Chamber.

The public can also experience entertainment services such as eSports Centre and a customised Hologram Theatre screenplay which showcases the most revolutionary form of cinematic experience.

The park, which targets guests aged between 15 and 45 years, also houses SD X Studio, SD X FabLab, SDX-Arena, GiGA Virtual-Cafe and D-Tamu. The park is open to the public from 10am to 10pm. — Bernama