SFVA urges gov’t to ease up on Fisheries Act 1985

SIBU: The Sarawak Fishing Vessels’ Association (SFVA) is appealing to the government to ease the Fisheries Act 1985 and allow for employing of more workers on fishing boats in the state, said its chairman Tang Swee Won.

He pointed out that the Act had restricted the number of foreign and local employees on each fishing boat.

Tang made the appeal after authorities recently acted on a member of the association for having an extra worker on board.

“We hope that the government could ease the laws in this employment issue so that (there will be) no restrictions on the number of workers employed on all fishing boats in Sarawak. The owners could make their decision whether to employ more workers based on their own capability.

“Our mission to do so is going to lend a helping hand on reducing the rate of unemployment as more people could find jobs to alleviate the burden of each family, more especially with the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference today.

Speaking of the incident that occured on June 23, Tang said the affected association member (Zone B trawler) employed extra hands as the worker concerned could not return to his hometown during the restriction period.

He said the owner of the vessel felt pity for him and decided to employ him.

“Many people had come for interviews but (after that incident) the owner does not dare to employ them even when they need workers so as to comply with the Fisheries Act 1985,” he remarked.

According to Tang, Zone C trawlers can employ seven crew members, of which five can be foreigners. As for C2, the vessel owners are allowed to employ 12 workers of either locals or foreign crew.

Zone B trawlers on the other hand, is strictly confined to four local crew with no foreigners allowed.

Meanwhile, SFVA Sixth Division branch chairman Tang Ing Sung, who is the affected vessel owner, also appealed to the government to ease the Act to enable fishing vessels in Sarawak to increase their manpower.

That aside, Ing Sung highlighted there must not be any violations against the law with regard to their licences within a span of five years, but did not go into details.

SFVA secretary Harry Tan spoke up on the issue of changing of ownership for fishing vessels.

He suggested the area of operation should remain as that before the change of ownership.

“For example, if before the change of ownership, the vessels’ area of operation is within five nautical miles, then it should not be extended to seven nautical miles, given the smaller size of the boat,” Tan pointed out.

He disclosed that the association has 130 members currently.