Sibu Central Market filled with shoppers for Dragon Boat Festival

SIBU: The Sibu Central Market was more crowded than usual yesterday with people shopping for Dragon Boat Festival.

However, the crowd was still manageable and the standard operating procedure (SOP) was able to be carried out, according to the chairperson of Sibu Central Market Hawkers Association, Tiong Hie Kwong.

“Yes, today (yesterday) has more people than usual especially in early morning. I came in here about 6.30am and there were a lot of people already.

“However, we are still complying with the SOP, temperatures are still being taken and those without face mask are not allowed to enter,” she said when met yesterday.

Tiong was one of the people stationed at one of the five entrances of Sibu Central Market, taking body temperature of the crowd that entered the central market.

She also said that by 10.30am, the crowd started to reduce.

She pointed out that though the crowd was bigger than usual, it was nothing compared to the crowd during the weekend.

She also said that Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) enforcement officers are always at the market to make inspections.